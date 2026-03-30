Eli Lilly, Insilico Medicine form up to $2.75B AI partnership

Insilico Medicine receives $115 million up-front payment

Insilico gets a $115 million up-front payment and will work on research projects chosen by Eli Lilly, using its AI tools to speed up the process of finding new medicines.

After the news broke, Insilico's shares jumped 6.5% in Hong Kong trading.

Eli Lilly's group vice president of molecule discovery Andrew Adams called Insilico's tech a valuable addition that could help create new treatments more quickly across several areas.