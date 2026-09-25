Elizabeth Holmes moving to Austin transitional center by August 2027
Business
Elizabeth Holmes, once the face of Theranos, will be transferred from prison to the Austin transitional center in Del Valle, Texas, by August 2027.
Her sentence for defrauding investors over her company's blood-testing tech was originally more than 11 years, but it's been reduced several times since 2022.
Holmes set for release February 2030
Holmes is set for full release in February 2030 and plans to stay in Austin after that. There's still a lot of curiosity about what she'll do next, especially with a new documentary about her life coming soon.
Meanwhile, her partner Billy Evans has already jumped back into the medical startup world, leaving many wondering what their future holds post-Theranos.