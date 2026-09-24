Elizabeth Holmes to leave prison for halfway house in 2027
What's the story
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, has been approved for a transfer to a halfway house next year. The move comes after her conviction for defrauding investors while running her failed blood-testing start-up. According to ABC News, she will be placed at the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, in August 2027.
Sentence details
Holmes was sentenced to over 11 years in prison
Holmes was sentenced to over 11 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted on multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud investors and wire fraud. The sentence was later reduced by a year.
She is currently serving her time at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison camp located some 161km from Houston, Texas.
Company collapse
Theranos's downfall and investigation by WSJ
Holmes was once a celebrated figure in the tech industry, representing the limitless ambitions of Silicon Valley.
However, her company Theranos started to fall apart after a Wall Street Journal investigation in 2015.
The report revealed that Theranos had only conducted about a dozen tests out of hundreds it offered with its proprietary technology and not very accurately.
Company practices
Maintaining a clean record in prison
The investigation also revealed that Theranos was using third-party manufactured devices from traditional blood testing companies instead of its own technology.
This further contributed to the company's downfall, which ultimately dissolved in September 2018.
Despite these challenges, Holmes maintained an excellent record post-sentencing with no citations or disciplinary infractions during her time in prison.
Reentry centers
What are halfway houses?
Halfway houses, or residential reentry centers, provide a supervised setting for inmates nearing release. They also offer services like career counseling and financial management assistance.
The Austin Transitional Center where Holmes will be transferred is a 460-bed "community corrections center" owned by a private prison company.
It is one of eight such centers in Texas and located about seven miles southeast of downtown Austin.
Legal proceedings
Judge reduced Holmes's sentence by 12 months
The news of Holmes's transfer comes six months after a federal judge reduced her prison sentence from 135 months to 123 months.
The judge ruled that she was eligible for a retroactive sentencing-guidelines reduction for offenders with no prior criminal history.
Holmes had also requested an early release from President Donald Trump, but the White House has not commented on clemency requests.