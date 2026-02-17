Elon Musk reveals why he isn't a trillionaire yet Business Feb 17, 2026

Elon Musk just shared that less than 0.1% of his massive net worth is actually in cash—so, under $850 million.

Most of his money is tied up in Tesla and SpaceX shares, not sitting in a bank account.

He opened up about this on X after people started predicting he could become the world's first trillionaire as soon as 2026.