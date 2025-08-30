Musk's xAI sues ex-employee for taking trade secrets to OpenAI

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against its former engineer Xuechen Li. The company accuses Li of stealing trade secrets related to its Grok chatbot and taking them to rival firm OpenAI . The lawsuit was filed in a California federal court and highlights the ongoing competition between tech giants for AI talent.

Theft charges Li allegedly stole confidential info about Grok chatbot The lawsuit alleges that Li stole confidential information about "cutting-edge AI technologies with features superior to those offered by ChatGPT." This was allegedly done to take the secrets to his new job at OpenAI earlier this month. The complaint does not name OpenAI as a defendant, but it highlights the fierce competition between Musk's company and OpenAI in the tech industry.

Ongoing disputes Musk has ongoing legal battles with OpenAI Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has also sued the company and its CEO Sam Altman for allegedly straying from its initial mission to benefit humanity. In April, OpenAI countersued Musk for harassment. On Monday, xAI filed another lawsuit against OpenAI and Apple in Texas for allegedly monopolizing the market for AI chatbots on Apple devices.

Involvement Li sold $7M worth of xAI stock Li joined xAI as an engineer last year and was involved in training and developing Grok. The company alleges that he stole its trade secrets in July, shortly after accepting a job at OpenAI and selling $7 million worth of xAI stock. Musk's start-up claims these secrets could help OpenAI enhance ChatGPT with more innovative AI features.