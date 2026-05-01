Elon Musk sues OpenAI alleging abandonment of nonprofit ideals

Musk alleges OpenAI hid profit motives

Musk argues that OpenAI's leaders always had profit in mind but kept it quiet, which he calls misleading. He says his involvement was all about creating an alternative to big tech like Google.

OpenAI disagrees, saying Musk left back in 2018 and is now just trying to boost his own AI startup, xAI. They also point out that Musk himself once explored commercial options for OpenAI.

The legal battle continues later this month.