Elon Musk sues OpenAI alleging abandonment of nonprofit ideals
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, claiming the company ditched its nonprofit roots and focus on helping humanity.
He says he helped start OpenAI to keep AI development open and not just about profits, but now feels the organization has shifted toward making money.
The case is being heard in a US federal court.
Musk alleges OpenAI hid profit motives
Musk argues that OpenAI's leaders always had profit in mind but kept it quiet, which he calls misleading. He says his involvement was all about creating an alternative to big tech like Google.
OpenAI disagrees, saying Musk left back in 2018 and is now just trying to boost his own AI startup, xAI. They also point out that Musk himself once explored commercial options for OpenAI.
The legal battle continues later this month.