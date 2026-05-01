Elon Musk sues OpenAI over switch to for-profit status
Business
Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, saying the company ditched its original nonprofit mission to chase profits instead.
Musk, who put $38 million into OpenAI, argues that this move puts making money ahead of keeping artificial intelligence safe.
He even admitted in court he hadn't read the paperwork about this big change.
Musk seeks $150B, OpenAI defends restructuring
Musk wants $150 billion in damages and for OpenAI to go back to being a nonprofit focused on helping humanity.
Meanwhile, OpenAI says it needed to restructure so it could get enough investment to keep building better technology.
The trial is ongoing, with both sides debating what's best for the future of AI: safety or rapid growth.