Elon Musk's Starlink wins 10-year UAE license for satellite internet

The UAE's telecom authority says Starlink will give people more ways to get online, even in tough conditions or remote areas.

Sectors like aviation, shipping, energy, and emergency response are set to benefit too.

It's all part of the UAE's ambition to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for telecommunications and the digital economy.

Plus, Starlink has to play by local rules on security and privacy, so innovation comes with some solid guardrails.