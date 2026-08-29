Elon Musk's Starlink wins 10-year UAE license for satellite internet
Elon Musk's Starlink just scored a 10-year license to launch its public satellite internet network in the UAE.
Approved on August 28, 2026, this move lets Starlink add satellite coverage on top of the country's existing fiber and 5G networks, making internet access more reliable and far-reaching.
UAE regulator says Starlink expands access
The UAE's telecom authority says Starlink will give people more ways to get online, even in tough conditions or remote areas.
Sectors like aviation, shipping, energy, and emergency response are set to benefit too.
It's all part of the UAE's ambition to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for telecommunications and the digital economy.
Plus, Starlink has to play by local rules on security and privacy, so innovation comes with some solid guardrails.