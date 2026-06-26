Elroy Air to merge with Columbus Circle Capital for $1B Business Jun 26, 2026

Elroy Air, the company behind those heavy-lifting cargo drones, just announced it's going public by merging with Columbus Circle Capital Corp II.

The $1 billion deal could bring in up to $230 million for Elroy, depending on how many investors stick around.

If all goes as planned, you'll see them trading on Nasdaq under ELRY by late 2026.