Emergent raises $23 million to supercharge AI coding
Emergent, a San Francisco startup, just scored $23 million in Series A funding led by Lightspeed, with participation from Y Combinator.
Their "vibe coding" platform lets anyone build apps or websites simply by describing what they want—in any language—no coding skills needed.
CEO Mukund Jha says the goal is to make talking to the platform feel like chatting with a real developer.
With over a million users already, Emergent is on a roll
Launched just three months ago, Emergent already has over 1 million users across 180 countries and is pulling in $15 million in annual recurring revenue.
With this new funding, they're planning to grow their team and keep improving the product.
Jha hopes Emergent will help more people become entrepreneurs by making software creation way more accessible for everyone.