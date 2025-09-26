Tata Motors restructures board ahead of major split

Major shifts in the boardroom

Even though they're resigning, Sorensen will stick around on Jaguar Land Rover's board, while Chowdary and Butschek join the board of the newly formed TML Commercial Vehicles Limited.

On top of that: Girish Wagh will shift from Executive Director to MD & CEO of TML Commercial Vehicles Limited effective October 1, 2025; Shailesh Chandra takes over as CEO of Tata Motors effective October 1, 2025 (while still leading Tata Passenger Electric Mobility); P B Balaji heads to Jaguar Land Rover as CEO in November; and Dhiman Gupta steps up as TML's CFO effective November 17, 2025.

Big changes aimed at making things run smoother!