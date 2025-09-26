Next Article
Simple Energy revs up with $10 million funding for retail expansion
Business
Simple Energy, an Indian electric vehicle maker, has landed $10 million in fresh funding led by Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani (of Thyrocare fame) and existing backers.
The main goal? To ramp up their retail network and get more people across India excited about EVs.
Major focus on expanding dealer and service network
About 80% of the cash will go into opening new stores and building out a solid dealer and service network, making it easier for folks to check out or own an EV.
The rest is set aside for R&D.
Their Hosur plant can already roll out 150,000 vehicles a year, and CEO Suhas Rajkumar says this investment will help Simple Energy grow into new markets while keeping them ahead in the EV game.