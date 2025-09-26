Simple Energy revs up with $10 million funding for retail expansion

Major focus on expanding dealer and service network

About 80% of the cash will go into opening new stores and building out a solid dealer and service network, making it easier for folks to check out or own an EV.

The rest is set aside for R&D.

Their Hosur plant can already roll out 150,000 vehicles a year, and CEO Suhas Rajkumar says this investment will help Simple Energy grow into new markets while keeping them ahead in the EV game.