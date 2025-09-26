FIIs withdraw ₹5,688 crore from Indian stocks in a day
Foreign investors pulled out ₹5,688 crore from Indian stocks this Friday, making it the fifth straight day of selling.
With total FII outflows for September now topping ₹30,000 crore, both Nifty 50 and Sensex took a beating—Nifty dropped 1% just today.
Domestic investors step in
Big moves by foreign investors can shake up the stock market and even impact your mutual funds or investments.
But there's a silver lining: domestic institutional investors (like mutual funds and insurance firms) stepped up with ₹5,843 crore in purchases on Friday alone.
Their buying spree for September has crossed ₹55,700 crore, helping keep things steadier than they could have been.
Why the foreign sell-off?
It mostly comes down to global worries—high inflation in the US, rising treasury yields, and tensions in the Middle East are making international investors nervous.
Plus, a stronger US dollar pushed the rupee down 0.7% last week, making India less attractive for foreign money right now.
What's next?
Everyone's watching next week's US jobs report (the non-farm payroll data).
The results could give clues about where interest rates—and markets—are headed next.
So if you're invested or thinking about it, keep an eye out; global trends are driving what happens at home too.