FIIs withdraw ₹5,688 crore from Indian stocks in a day

Foreign investors pulled out ₹5,688 crore from Indian stocks this Friday, making it the fifth straight day of selling. With total FII outflows for September now topping ₹30,000 crore, both Nifty 50 and Sensex took a beating—Nifty dropped 1% just today.

Domestic investors step in Big moves by foreign investors can shake up the stock market and even impact your mutual funds or investments.

But there's a silver lining: domestic institutional investors (like mutual funds and insurance firms) stepped up with ₹5,843 crore in purchases on Friday alone.

Their buying spree for September has crossed ₹55,700 crore, helping keep things steadier than they could have been.

Why the foreign sell-off? It mostly comes down to global worries—high inflation in the US, rising treasury yields, and tensions in the Middle East are making international investors nervous.

Plus, a stronger US dollar pushed the rupee down 0.7% last week, making India less attractive for foreign money right now.