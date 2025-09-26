Indian startups raised $871 million in September (so far)
Indian startups pulled in $871 million across 87 funding rounds from September 1-26 this year—a noticeable drop from the $1.2 billion raised during the full month of September last year.
Even with this slowdown, India still holds its spot as the world's third-largest startup hub.
Tide, Infra. Market lead funding charge
Most of the cash flowed into fintech, ecommerce, construction, and automation startups.
Big winners included Tide (fintech), which landed $120 million at a $1.5 billion valuation, and Infra. Market (construction materials marketplace), which raised $83 million and is now valued at $2.8 billion.
Other notable rounds this month
Enterprise automation firm EvoluteIQ snagged $53 million from Baird Capital; CityMall, an ecommerce platform, got $47 million led by Accel; and digital credit firm FinBox secured $40 million from WestBridge Capital.
Despite fewer deals overall, investor interest hasn't disappeared—just gotten a bit more selective.