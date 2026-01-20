Emergent raises $70 million from Khosla, SoftBank at $300 million valuation
Emergent, an AI startup founded by twins Mukund and Madhav Jha, just scored $70 million in Series B funding from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank.
That brings their total raise to $100 million since launching, with the company now valued at $300 million.
What does Emergent actually do?
Emergent's platform lets anyone—even if you're not a coder—build, test, and launch web or mobile apps using AI-powered agents.
It also takes care of all the backend stuff like payments and security so creators and small businesses can focus on their ideas.
The fresh funding will help them grow their product lineup, boost B2B sales, hire more talent, and open a new office in Europe.
In numbers
Emergent has grown fast: annual recurring revenue jumped from just $100K to $50 million in seven months. They're aiming for $100 million ARR (no target date provided in source).
Right now, they serve five million users across 190+ countries—with 100,000 paying customers on board.