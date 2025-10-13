Emirates NBD to buy RBL Bank in unique takeover

Deal subject to RBI nod; Emirates NBD's India plans

The deal hinges on approval from India's central bank (RBI) and would happen through a preferential share issue.

Emirates NBD isn't stopping here—they're also interested in buying into IDBI Bank and have just gotten the green light to turn their Indian branches into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

With offices already in Chennai, Gurugram, and Mumbai, this move shows they're serious about expanding in India's banking scene.