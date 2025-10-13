Next Article
Emirates NBD to buy RBL Bank in unique takeover
Business
Emirates NBD, a leading bank from the UAE, is in advanced talks to acquire over 51% of India's RBL Bank—a deal worth about ₹9,071 crore ($1.02 billion) as of October 2025.
What's interesting is that RBL doesn't have a promoter group; it's fully owned by public shareholders, making this takeover pretty unique.
Deal subject to RBI nod; Emirates NBD's India plans
The deal hinges on approval from India's central bank (RBI) and would happen through a preferential share issue.
Emirates NBD isn't stopping here—they're also interested in buying into IDBI Bank and have just gotten the green light to turn their Indian branches into a wholly-owned subsidiary.
With offices already in Chennai, Gurugram, and Mumbai, this move shows they're serious about expanding in India's banking scene.