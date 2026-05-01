Enforcement Directorate returns ₹32,678cr to scam victims in 2025-26
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) gave back a massive ₹32,678 crore to people hit by financial scams in 2025-26, more than double what was returned in FY25 (year ended March 2025).
The money covered banks, investors, and homebuyers as part of the agency's crackdown on money laundering.
Enforcement Directorate attaches ₹81,423cr in assets
ED seriously ramped up its efforts in FY26 (year ended March 2026), handling over 1,000 cases and attaching assets worth ₹81,423 crore, almost triple the amount in FY25 (year ended March 2025).
According to ED director Rahul Navin, there's been a clear shift from old-school scams toward cyber-enabled crimes and crypto frauds.
Even with these new challenges, the agency kept its conviction rate high at 94%.