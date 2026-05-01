Enforcement Directorate returns ₹32,678cr to scam victims in 2025-26

Enforcement Directorate attaches ₹81,423cr in assets

ED seriously ramped up its efforts in FY26 (year ended March 2026), handling over 1,000 cases and attaching assets worth ₹81,423 crore, almost triple the amount in FY25 (year ended March 2025).

According to ED director Rahul Navin, there's been a clear shift from old-school scams toward cyber-enabled crimes and crypto frauds.

Even with these new challenges, the agency kept its conviction rate high at 94%.