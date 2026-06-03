Envoy Sergio Gor says US and India near interim deal

US, India negotiators closing deal gaps

The main structure of the agreement is already set, but a few details need ironing out.

The US delegation, led by Brendan Lynch, is working with India's Darpan Jain to close those gaps.

As for recent US tariffs, Gor clarified they're not aimed just at India: they're part of wider actions against forced labor and overcapacity affecting lots of countries.

Both sides seem focused on boosting economic ties soon.