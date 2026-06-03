Envoy Sergio Gor says US and India near interim deal
Business
India and the US are super close to wrapping up a new interim trade deal, US envoy Sergio Gor says only about 1% of issues are still unresolved.
Negotiators from both sides are meeting in New Delhi this week, and Gor sounded hopeful that everything could be finalized within weeks.
US, India negotiators closing deal gaps
The main structure of the agreement is already set, but a few details need ironing out.
The US delegation, led by Brendan Lynch, is working with India's Darpan Jain to close those gaps.
As for recent US tariffs, Gor clarified they're not aimed just at India: they're part of wider actions against forced labor and overcapacity affecting lots of countries.
Both sides seem focused on boosting economic ties soon.