EPFO 3.0 seeks easier PF withdrawals via UPI and ATMs
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EPFO 3.0 aims to allow you to withdraw money from your Provident Fund (PF) using automated teller machines (ATMs) or Unified Payments Interface (UPI): less paperwork and shorter waiting times.
It's all about making access to your own savings as easy as using your bank account.
Members may withdraw around 50% PF
With this update, you may be able to take out around 50% of your PF balance instantly under the applicable rules, when eligible.
Full withdrawals still follow the usual rules (like retirement), so your long-term savings stay protected.
All other eligibility criteria remain the same: just way more convenience when you actually need it.