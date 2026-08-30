EPFO highlights campaign to bring more workers under social security
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has highlighted the Employees's Enrolment Campaign 2026, which runs from June 29 to October 31, aims to widen social security coverage and formalize the workforce. It also seeks to regularize past compliance and bring more workers into the formal employment system. The announcement was made on August 29 via an official post on X.
Campaign objectives
Significance of the campaign
The Employees's Enrolment Campaign 2026 is of great significance as it aims to encourage more people to join the formal workforce.
The campaign also seeks to extend social security benefits to eligible employees.
EPFO's focus on enrollment highlights the need for ensuring that workers who should be covered under the provident fund framework are properly included in it.
Compliance improvement
Benefits for employers and employees
The Employees's Enrolment Campaign 2026 also gives establishments a chance to address gaps, implement improvements, and regularize eligible employment records.
This could help strengthen compliance with social-security requirements.
The campaign is expected to provide workers with meaningful benefits such as greater access to structured social-security benefits and improved transparency of employment records.
It will also enable a meaningful workforce review for employers and make compliance practices more constructive for them.
Enrollment review
Campaign timeline and conclusion
The campaign's timeline gives eligible establishments a defined period to review their enrollment and compliance requirements.
For more information, you can check the official EPFO website and its official X handle.
In conclusion, the Employees's Enrolment Campaign 2026 is a focused effort by EPFO to strengthen social-security coverage and formalize employment.
The ongoing campaign until October 31 gives eligible employers and workers an opportunity to address any enrollment and compliance gaps they may have missed earlier.