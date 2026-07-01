This is the third extension of the maintenance period since it began on June 26

EPFO extends service suspension till July 2

By Mudit Dube 11:46 am Jul 01, 202611:46 am

What's the story

The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced an extension of the suspension period for its online member and employer services. The key facilities, including online claim submission and passbook downloads, will now remain unavailable until 11:59pm today. They are expected to be restored from midnight onwards. This is the third extension of the maintenance period since it began on June 26.