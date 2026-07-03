EPFO has also simplified withdrawal procedures

EPFO to settle eligible PF withdrawal claims within 3 days

By Akash Pandey 04:32 pm Jul 03, 202604:32 pm

What's the story

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new system to settle eligible provident fund (PF) withdrawal claims within three days. The move is expected to greatly reduce the time taken for accessing PF savings and make the withdrawal process simpler and more transparent for subscribers. Along with this new timeline, EPFO has also simplified withdrawal procedures and is increasing automation to minimize manual intervention.