EPFO to settle eligible PF withdrawal claims within 3 days
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new system to settle eligible provident fund (PF) withdrawal claims within three days. The move is expected to greatly reduce the time taken for accessing PF savings and make the withdrawal process simpler and more transparent for subscribers. Along with this new timeline, EPFO has also simplified withdrawal procedures and is increasing automation to minimize manual intervention.
System overhaul
Major improvement from the often lengthy timelines
The new system from EPFO aims to settle eligible PF withdrawal claims within three days, a major improvement from the often lengthy timelines subscribers have faced in the past. This was mainly due to manual verification and procedural delays. To ensure timely processing, officials responsible for unjustified delays beyond 20 days could face a penal interest of 12%.
Automation boost
Withdrawal process simplified
As part of the reforms, EPFO is simplifying the withdrawal process by cutting down on procedural complexities and increasing digital verification. The organization has already expanded its auto-settlement mechanism, raising the limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This allows more eligible claims to be processed without manual scrutiny, reducing paperwork and improving overall experience for subscribers.
Subscriber benefits
Quicker access to PF savings
The faster settlement timeline is expected to give subscribers quicker access to their PF savings for eligible purposes such as medical emergencies, education, marriage, housing, or unemployment. For subscribers with Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers (UAN), updated bank account details and completed KYC, these reforms could significantly reduce the waiting period for receiving funds.
Rule changes
Government updates EPFO rulebook
The government has updated the EPFO rulebook, mandating settlement of PF withdrawal claims within three days. It also imposes a 12% penal interest on delays by officials beyond 20 days and simplifies withdrawal rules and paperwork. Among key changes for subscribers, employees who lose their jobs can now withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance immediately after becoming unemployed.
Withdrawal simplification
Other key changes in the rules
The new system also reduces advance withdrawal categories from 13 to three: illness, education and marriage. It further lowers the minimum service requirement for several withdrawals from seven years to 12 months. Special considerations for withdrawal now include housing, where employees can use their corpus for buying or constructing a house/plot, repaying home loans or carrying out repairs/improvements.