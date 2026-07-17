EPFO launches VISHWAS 2026 to settle employer provident fund disputes

The process is all digital: employers apply online using a digital signature certificate or e-sign.

The scheme covers cases stuck in courts, unresolved recoveries, and notices that haven't been finalized, as long as the default happened before June 14, 2024, for which reduced rates apply.

Penalties and damages get recalculated at much lower rates (0.25% to 1% per month), but you'll need to pay any outstanding interest first and agree not to appeal further.

EPFO will keep an eye on things so cases are sorted quickly and smoothly.