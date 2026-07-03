EPFO portal is back but passbook remains unavailable
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restored most of its online member services after a planned system migration and database consolidation exercise. The move allows users to log in to the EPFO member portal for UAN-related functions, profile management, and other member services. However, the EPF passbook portal remains unavailable as of Friday morning.
Ongoing upgrade
System upgrade is still in progress
The EPF passbook portal continues to remain inaccessible, despite the restoration of other member and employer services. A notice on the passbook website indicates that a system upgrade is still in progress. The delay comes after EPFO extended its online service shutdown by around five days for a technology upgrade aimed at modernizing its claims-processing platform.
Service resumption
Migration exercise aimed at faster claim processing
Initially, EPFO had said the maintenance exercise would end on June 28 and services would resume on June 29. However, it later revised the timeline, extending the outage until July 1. Finally, it announced that services would resume on July 3. The migration and database consolidation exercise is aimed at ensuring faster claim processing, improved system reliability, and more secure digital services for EPF members and employers.
Scheme update
Restoration of services after new EPF scheme notified
The restoration of EPFO's online services comes days after the Ministry of Labour and Employment notified the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026. The new scheme replaces the six-decade-old EPF Scheme, 1952, as part of implementing the Code on Social Security, 2020. Effective from June 29, 2026, it largely retains existing provident fund structure but introduces updated rules to support digital compliance and improve governance.