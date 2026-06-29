EPFO portal upgrade enters final day, services to resume tomorrow
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has temporarily halted some online services related to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) claims. The suspension is due to a planned upgrade of its technology and platform. The disruption affects new claim submissions and the processing of existing claims. However, EPFO has assured members that normal services will resume after the migration process is complete. Today is the final day of the EPFO portal upgrade, with services to be restored from tomorrow.
Upgrade objectives
EPFO's upgrade aims to enhance user experience
The ongoing upgrade is a strategic move by EPFO to improve its claim processing system and approvals. The organization hopes the changes will boost service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a more user-friendly experience on the official EPFO portal. Despite the current disruption, members need not worry about claims filed before this migration period began.
Information
Resumption of services by June 30
EPFO has indicated that normal claim submission services are likely to resume after the upgrade process is complete. The organization has also suggested that services would resume by June 30, 2026, at 12:00am.
Outage impact
What services are affected?
During this temporary outage, members won't be able to submit new applications for EPF withdrawal or transfer claims. They also can't access claim processing services and related platforms or complete certain online EPFO transactions linked to the affected system. If any discrepancies or issues are found in website usage after the platform upgrade, they can be addressed to grievance redressal officials using the details provided on the website under 'Contact Us.'