EPFO portal upgrade enters final day, services to resume tomorrow

Outage impact

What services are affected?

During this temporary outage, members won't be able to submit new applications for EPF withdrawal or transfer claims. They also can't access claim processing services and related platforms or complete certain online EPFO transactions linked to the affected system. If any discrepancies or issues are found in website usage after the platform upgrade, they can be addressed to grievance redressal officials using the details provided on the website under 'Contact Us.'