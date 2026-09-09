EPFO simplifies EPF withdrawals for education, medical emergencies, housing needs
Business
EPFO just rolled out new rules on September 8, 2026, making it easier to withdraw money from your Provident Fund for things like education, medical emergencies, or housing-related needs.
The good news: the process is now simpler and less of a hassle.
The not-so-new part: withdrawal limits and eligibility rules are still the same.
Check EPF eligibility and withdrawal limits
EPFO announced on X, "Withdrawal provisions are now easier! Know the new rules and withdrawal limits for EPF advances for essential needs."
Before you rush to apply, check if you're eligible and how much you can actually take out, so you don't mess with your future savings more than necessary.