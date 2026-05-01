EPFO to require Form 121 and launch e-Praapti platform Business May 01, 2026

Big update from EPFO: Starting April 1, you'll only need to fill out the new Form 121 (no more juggling Forms 15G and 15H) to claim tax exemptions on your PF withdrawals.

Plus, EPFO plans to launch a digital platform called E-PRAAPTI that'll help you track down and reactivate old or inactive PF accounts, even if you never linked them with a UAN.