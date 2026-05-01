EPFO to require Form 121 and launch e-Praapti platform
Business
Big update from EPFO: Starting April 1, you'll only need to fill out the new Form 121 (no more juggling Forms 15G and 15H) to claim tax exemptions on your PF withdrawals.
Plus, EPFO plans to launch a digital platform called E-PRAAPTI that'll help you track down and reactivate old or inactive PF accounts, even if you never linked them with a UAN.
Labour Ministry mulls EPS-95 pension ₹1,000
The Ministry of Labour and Employment is also thinking about raising the minimum pension under EPS-95 from ₹1,000, which could be a real boost for many pensioners.
All these changes are part of their push to make things simpler and more user-friendly for everyone.