EPFO's new rules make withdrawing your provident fund easier

EPFO has cut down its messy 13 withdrawal rules into just three clear categories: essential needs, housing, and special circumstances. You can now withdraw more—up to 10x your basic salary for education and up to 5x for marriage—with a standard one-year service requirement. Plus, in special cases you don't even need to give a reason anymore, so fewer claims get rejected.

New digital services and better fund management

Deadlines are longer too: you now have up to a year (from just two months before) to settle your PF early or up to three years for pension withdrawals.

EPFO also rolled out "EPFO 3.0," with new digital services like doorstep Digital Life Certificates (for ₹50 but paid by EPFO) and better fund management—making the whole experience smoother and more user-friendly.