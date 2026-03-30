Epic Games layoffs spark backlash over terminally ill employee case

Epic Games , the company behind the popular game Fortnite , has come under fire for its recent decision to lay off 1,000 employees. The move was part of a cost-cutting strategy amid declining engagement in its games. However, the case of Mike Prinke, a technical writer who was battling terminal brain cancer at the time of his dismissal, has drawn particular attention and criticism from the public.

Personal struggle Prinke's wife says life insurance lost Following the layoff announcement, Prinke's wife, Jenni Griffin, revealed that her husband was being treated for terminal brain cancer. She said that the layoff had not only taken away their income but also his life insurance coverage. Griffin explained on Facebook, "Because of the layoff, we didn't just lose income, we lost his life insurance."

Uncertain future He cannot get a new life insurance Griffin also said that Prinke couldn't get a new life insurance policy due to his medical condition. This has left her in a state of uncertainty about their future, including the possibility of affording her husband's funeral. She said, "I'm also facing the reality of what type of funeral/burial I can afford. How I will keep a roof over our heads."

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Public appeal Griffin urges public contact Epic Games Griffin urged the public to reach out to Epic Games, hoping that the company would understand the gravity of their situation and help their family. She was confident that Epic Games did not actually know the impact of the layoff in this case. "I truly believe that if the people who made this decision understood the full human impact, they would not have intended this outcome," she said.

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Corporate response Epic Games CEO pledges to resolve insurance In light of the backlash on social media, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney responded to the situation. He said that the company was working to resolve the life insurance issue and expressed regret for not recognizing this painful situation earlier. "Epic is in contact with the family and will solve the insurance for them," he wrote on X.