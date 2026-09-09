ESDS Software Solution's stock jumps 235% since IPO to ₹1,438.85
Business
ESDS Software Solution's stock has shot up 235% since its IPO, jumping from ₹429 to ₹1,438.85 on the NSE, way above its issue price of ₹429.
In just four sessions, the company's market value nearly doubled to ₹16,865 crore.
ESDS IPO subscribed 136 times
The hype started with a blockbuster IPO: subscriptions hit 136 times the offer size!
Big investors went all in (QIBs subscribed over 261 times), but retail and non-institutional buyers were excited too.
What's driving all this buzz? ESDS offers cloud computing and software services for banks, government, and big companies, and their strong revenue growth over the last three years has definitely caught investors' eyes.