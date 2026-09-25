ESDS stock hits lower circuit after Q1 fiscal 2027 results
ESDS Software Solution Ltd.'s stock dropped 5% on Friday, September 25, 2026, hitting the lower circuit at ₹1,760.50, right after posting its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results.
This comes as a surprise for many since the stock had soared 330% from its IPO price just weeks ago.
But the latest numbers have left investors and analysts a bit uneasy.
ESDS PAT down 57% sequentially
While ESDS saw a 7.3% jump in revenue compared to last year, both revenue and profit slid sharply from the previous quarter: profit after tax fell 57%.
Even with a hefty market cap of ₹21,700 crore (now bigger than Tata Elxsi), this quarter's profit is only about 12% of what analysts hoped for this year.
Going forward, all eyes are on whether ESDS can boost growth through its GPU infrastructure business in Australia, a key area that could help turn things around.