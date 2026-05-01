Estee Lauder plans up to 3,000 cuts, targets $200 million savings

Estee Lauder layoffs save $1.2B pre-tax

Some of these layoffs will hit US department stores and are expected to save Estee Lauder $1.2 billion a year before taxes.

The company has actually raised its profit outlook—now expecting $2.35 to $2.45 a share—and is targeting a modest sales growth of 3%.

After Stephane de La Faverie became CEO, shares jumped nearly 60%, but have since dropped by 27% this year amid disappointing results and ongoing merger talks with Puig Brands SA.

Still, many see the digital push as a much-needed move for a fresh start.