ET Future of Knowledge Work Summit in Bengaluru examines AI
Business
This June in Bengaluru, the ET Future of Knowledge Work Summit is bringing together India's top leaders to talk about how AI is changing the way organizations work.
The focus? Real-world challenges and opportunities (like how AI is shaking up team roles and workflows) and what leaders can actually do about it.
At least 15 AI experts speak
15+ expert speakers sharing their own wins (and lessons learned) with AI.
With masterclasses and hands-on discussions, the summit aims to give attendees practical strategies they can use right away, helping leaders connect big-picture goals with everyday work as they rethink productivity in an AI-powered world.