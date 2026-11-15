Eternal reconsiders switching to 100% electric delivery fleet by 2030
Eternal, which owns Zomato and Blinkit, is rethinking its goal of switching to a 100% electric delivery fleet by 2030.
With business growing fast and the EV market shifting, they're reconsidering the timeline, but Chief Sustainability Officer Anjalli Ravi Kumar says electrification still "it still makes economic sense" for them.
Eternal backs EV adoption and eco-packaging
About 12% to 13% of Eternal's partners are using EVs, much higher than the two-wheeler market average.
They help partners switch to electric vehicles with incentives, rentals, and their own EV Bazaar for checking out models.
The company is also pushing sustainability beyond deliveries by encouraging restaurants to use eco-friendly packaging through Hyperpure.