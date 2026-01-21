Eternal reports ₹102cr Q3 profit as revenue jumps 200%
What's the story
Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has reported a whopping 73% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit for the October-December quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹102 crore, compared to ₹59 crore in the same period last year. This impressive growth is mainly due to a massive jump in revenue from operations, which surged by 202% to ₹16,315 crore from ₹5,405 crore during Q3FY25.
Business expansion
Food delivery business sees significant growth
Adjusted revenue from Eternal's food delivery business rose 27% year-on-year to ₹3,053 crore in the December quarter, compared with ₹2,413 crore a year earlier. The average monthly transacting customers (MTCs) increased to 24.9 million, up from 24.1 million in the prior quarter and 20.5 million a year ago. The Q3 results come amid a leadership transition, with founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal stepping down and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa set to take over from February 1.
Profitability
Eternal's quick commerce margin turns positive
Zomato's quick commerce arm Blinkit posted an adjusted EBITDA profit of ₹4 crore in Q3FY26, compared with a ₹103 crore loss a year earlier. Revenue surged 776% year-on-year to ₹12,256 crore, driven by the shift to an inventory ownership model, up from ₹9,891 crore in the previous quarter. Net average order value stood at ₹547, largely stable year-on-year. Blinkit's dark store count doubled to 2,027, while average monthly transacting users rose to 23.6 million from 10.6 million in Q3 FY25.