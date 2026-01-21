Blinkit's revenue surged 776% year-on-year to ₹12,256 crore

Eternal reports ₹102cr Q3 profit as revenue jumps 200%

By Mudit Dube 05:23 pm Jan 21, 202605:23 pm

What's the story

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has reported a whopping 73% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit for the October-December quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹102 crore, compared to ₹59 crore in the same period last year. This impressive growth is mainly due to a massive jump in revenue from operations, which surged by 202% to ₹16,315 crore from ₹5,405 crore during Q3FY25.