EU-India FTA talks: Rules of origin becoming a major issue

Agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals getting special attention

These talks are massive, covering 23 different policy areas from trade access to technical barriers.

Agriculture, textiles, and pharmaceuticals are getting special attention, since delays and standards here could really affect jobs and exports.

EU spokesperson Olof Gill said there's progress on the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary standards) chapter, which was closed, but some market access issues are still being ironed out.

If this deal goes through, it could open up a lot more business between India and EU countries.