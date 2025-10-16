EU-India FTA talks: Rules of origin becoming a major issue
India and the European Union are aiming to wrap up a free trade agreement before the end of the year, but there's a big focus right now on "rules of origin"—basically, making sure only goods truly made in India get the benefits.
Special Secretary L Satya Srinivas is leading India's team in Brussels, where the EU is pushing for tighter checks so products from other countries don't slip in under the radar.
Agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals getting special attention
These talks are massive, covering 23 different policy areas from trade access to technical barriers.
Agriculture, textiles, and pharmaceuticals are getting special attention, since delays and standards here could really affect jobs and exports.
EU spokesperson Olof Gill said there's progress on the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary standards) chapter, which was closed, but some market access issues are still being ironed out.
If this deal goes through, it could open up a lot more business between India and EU countries.