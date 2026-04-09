EU lawmakers propose digital levy on tech and online gambling

All 27 EU members must agree

Getting everyone on board is not easy: many EU countries do not want to raise their own payments, so new funding ideas are needed.

Some leaders, like Carla Tavares, support taxing online gambling too.

The pressure is on because the EU also has around €168 billion in pandemic-related borrowing to repay soon.

To move forward, all 27 member countries have to agree on any new taxes—so negotiations are heating up as deadlines approach.