EU lawmakers propose digital levy on tech and online gambling
EU lawmakers are proposing a new tax on major tech companies and online gambling sites to help pay for its massive €2 trillion budget for 2028-2034.
Lawmakers say this "digital levy" would make sure big players like tech giants contribute their fair share.
As Siegfried Muresan, who is leading the talks, puts it: it is only fair that these companies help support the single market they benefit from.
All 27 EU members must agree
Getting everyone on board is not easy: many EU countries do not want to raise their own payments, so new funding ideas are needed.
Some leaders, like Carla Tavares, support taxing online gambling too.
The pressure is on because the EU also has around €168 billion in pandemic-related borrowing to repay soon.
To move forward, all 27 member countries have to agree on any new taxes—so negotiations are heating up as deadlines approach.