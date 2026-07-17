EU seeks banking rule updates to free capital for industries
The European Union is looking to update its banking rules so European banks can better compete worldwide.
Brussels just released a report suggesting lower capital requirements and fewer regulations, hoping this will free up more money for industries across Europe.
Banks have been saying strict post-2008 rules and national restrictions make it tough for them to grow and really support the economy.
Report criticizes Germany blocking UniCredit deal
EU financial services commissioner Maria Luis Albuquerque pointed out that fragmentation, meaning all the different national rules, is a big reason European banks can't scale up globally.
The report appeared to criticize moves like Germany blocking UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank, saying these kinds of barriers stop banks from teaming up across countries.
While some groups worry about lowering standards, the EU says its new approach aims for growth without risking stability, with fresh proposals expected by the first half of 2027.