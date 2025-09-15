Euro Pratik Sales's ₹451cr IPO opens tomorrow: Key details

Founders' stake to reduce post-IPO

The share price is set between ₹235-247, with retail investors needing at least ₹14,820 if buying at the top end. At least 35% of the IPO is reserved for retail buyers (up to 13 lots or 780 shares each).

After this, founders Pratik and Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi will see their stake drop from nearly 88% down to about 70%.

Employees get a ₹13 per share discount. For context: Euro Pratik Sales has been around since 2010 and focuses on trendy decorative wall panels and laminates—offering over 3,000 designs.