European gas up 17% after Donald Trump ordered Hormuz blockade

Hormuz handles nearly 20% global energy

The Strait of Hormuz is basically the world's energy shortcut: nearly 20% of the world's energy supply passes through it.

Right now, some oil tankers are getting through, while shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have not yet made the journey.

To keep up with all the action, Europe's main gas trading hours have even been extended, showing just how much this chokepoint matters for global energy security.