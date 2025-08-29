European stocks dip on Friday, US Fed's independence questioned
European stocks edged down on Friday, with the STOXX Europe 600 dropping 0.2%—headed for its first weekly loss in four weeks, if the trend continues.
Concerns over a potential collapse of the French government and questions around the US Fed's independence have investors feeling cautious.
Investors await crucial inflation data from Germany
All eyes are on fresh inflation data from Germany and a US spending report that could shape whether central banks cut interest rates soon.
Rate cuts would make borrowing cheaper and could boost company profits—so these numbers really matter for anyone watching the economy or thinking about investing.
Remy Cointreau bucks the trend
French inflation came in lower than expected, which eased some nerves but didn't stop the market dip.
Meanwhile, Remy Cointreau's stock bucked the trend, rising 1% after a new US-EU trade deal meant fewer tariff worries for the company.