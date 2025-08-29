RBI sold $3.6B in June to stabilize rupee

Market intervention

Highlights of RBI's foreign exchange reserves

The RBI's monthly bulletin revealed that the central bank sold $3.66 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in June. This was after buying $1.76 billion from the same market in May. The bulletin also noted that in June, the RBI bought $1.16 billion and sold $4.83 billion, This highlights its active role in managing currency fluctuations through the strategic buying and selling of foreign exchange reserves on the spot market to stabilize the rupee's value against global currencies.