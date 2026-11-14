Evan Beard revived Standard Bots into $1B after 70+ rejections
Evan Beard took Standard Bots from near collapse to a billion-dollar company, even after more than 70 investors turned him down.
Fast forward to now: Standard Bots works with giants like Amazon, NASA, and Lockheed Martin, and just landed $200 million in funding this year from big names like RoboStrategy and General Catalyst.
Beard teamed with Cordle and Golden
Back in 2024, things looked rough for Beard's team: few customers, little money. But when investor Lachy Groom noticed Beard's drive and know-how, everything changed.
Despite not being a robotics expert at first, Beard taught himself through hands-on learning and teamed up with James Cordle and David Golden to launch Standard Bots.
Their goal? Build thousands of industrial robotic arms each year and become the world's biggest robot maker, taking inspiration from Henry Ford's mass production vision.