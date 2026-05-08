Former OpenAI executives paint troubling picture of Sam Altman's leadership

The ongoing trial between Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has put the latter's leadership style under a microscope. Former OpenAI executives Mira Murati and Shivon Zilis, along with other ex-board members, have voiced their concerns about Altman's management approach. Their testimonies range from allegations of "chaos" to poor communication within the organization. The criticisms were particularly directed at Altman's brief ouster as CEO in 2023 but are now resurfacing during this trial.

Admission Altman admits being 'conflict-averse' In a recent blog post, Altman admitted that he is "not proud of being conflict-averse." He said this trait has caused "great pain" for the company and resulted in a "huge mess for the company." The admission came after a New Yorker article questioned his honesty.

Accusations 'Culture of lying and deceit' under Altman, ex-board member claims Tasha McCauley, a former OpenAI board member, claimed she voted to fire Altman after months of complaints about him. She alleged that he wanted to "control the board" and resisted oversight. In her deposition, played for jurors, McCauley said senior OpenAI employees had told her that Altman's "pattern of lying" had caused several "crisis events." She also claimed there was a "culture of lying and a culture of deceit" at the company under his leadership.

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Testimony Murati's testimony on Altman's 'chaotic' management style Mira Murati, OpenAI's former CTO and interim CEO after Altman's brief ouster, testified about her concerns over his "difficult and chaotic" management style. She said he had trouble "making decisions on big controversial things" and often told people what they wanted to hear. Murati stressed that her issue with Altman wasn't about safety but rather the chaos he created in the workplace environment.

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