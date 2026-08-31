Ex-SBI chief Dinesh Khara among contenders for HDFC Bank CEO

Notably, Khara had previously been approached by HDFC Bank for the role of part-time chairman. However, he had turned down the offer.

The approach was made after Atanu Chakraborty's resignation in March. Rajiv Kumar was later appointed as the bank's part-time Chairman.

"I have no clue about it and genuinely have no comment on the subject," Khara told CNBC-TV18 in response to the story.