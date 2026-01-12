Exceeded free ATM limits? SBI now charges you more

The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its ATM transaction charges, effective from December 1, 2025. The revision comes after an increase in interchange fees and is the first since February 1, 2025. The bank said that the changes would primarily affect savings and salary account holders using other banks' ATMs beyond their free transaction limits.

New rates SBI's revised charges for ATM transactions Under the new SBI guidelines, savings account holders will continue to get five free financial and non-financial transactions at other bank ATMs. However, after exceeding this limit, they will now be charged ₹23 plus GST per cash withdrawal instead of the previous ₹21 plus GST. Similarly, charges for non-financial transactions after free monthly transactions have also been increased from ₹10 to ₹11 plus GST.

Updated fees SBI's salary package savings account charges For SBI's salary package savings bank accounts, the bank has now capped monthly free ATM transactions at 10 at all centers. Earlier, it was unlimited. After exhausting these 10 free transactions, customers will be charged ₹23 plus GST for each cash withdrawal and ₹11 plus GST for non-financial transactions. This is a major change from the previous policy, which allowed unlimited free transactions without any charges.