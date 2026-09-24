EXL CEO Rohit Kapoor urges monitoring and testing of AI
Business
EXL's CEO Rohit Kapoor is urging everyone to keep an eye on artificial intelligence, even when it means well.
He warns that as AI gets more independent, it can still mess up and cause real problems without meaning to.
That's why he believes regular testing and close monitoring are a must.
EXL buys iMerit for $310 million
Kapoor explains that even with safety checks, AI can go off track if given impossible tasks, so understanding how these systems react in different situations is key.
To stay ahead, EXL just bought iMerit for $310 million to test and evaluate AI models.
With data and AI now making up 61% of EXL's revenue, the company is doubling down on smarter tech and trying to make sure it stays safe for everyone.