Explainer: What India-US interim trade deal means for you

What's in it for India?

This move helps keep India's $1.3 billion farm trade surplus with the US steady by cutting tariffs on over a billion dollars' worth of goods—while making sure sensitive sectors like dairy, poultry, cereals, and sugar stay protected.

On the flip side, India will lower tariffs over an extended transition period for certain intermediate inputs used by its food-processing industry.

The source does not report any $500 billion purchase commitment or a five-year purchase timeframe.

For young professionals or anyone interested in global business moves, this is about more opportunity—and maybe cheaper coffee or cashews down the line.