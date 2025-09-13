Explainer: Why global factors are now influencing Indian bonds

What does this mean for India?

If you care about investing or just want to understand how India's money scene works, here's the deal: what happens abroad—like US interest rates or trade tensions—now impacts Indian borrowing costs more than ever.

The RBI is expected to keep an eye on the world stage before making its next moves.

Even with these pressures, India's economy showed strength with a solid 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY2025-26—so there's still plenty of resilience at home.