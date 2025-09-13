Next Article
US government becomes Intel's biggest shareholder
In a pretty bold move, the US government has snapped up a 10% stake in Intel, making it the company's biggest shareholder.
This is part of President Trump's push to shake up how the economy works—some people are worried this means more government control over private companies, while others think it's smart for protecting homegrown tech.
Implications of the move
This isn't business as usual—it shows Trump's willingness to experiment with big economic strategies by mixing government interests with private industry.
The move has kicked off debates about whether this is heading toward more state involvement or just making sure key industries stay strong.
Either way, Intel's future could look pretty different now that Uncle Sam has a seat at the table.